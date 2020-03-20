Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US stocks open higher, part of a global equity rebound
- Gains followed a modest recovery Thursday after several sessions of sell-offs and wild swings caused by coronavirus concerns
- Earlier, European and Asian markets posted gains as stimulus plans were assembled to respond to the economic disruption
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
