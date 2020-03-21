A message about protecting yourself from the coronavirus disease is seen on an electronic billboard in a nearly empty Times Square in Manhattan in New York City on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: All of New York state’s non-essential workers now must stay home as Governor Andrew Cuomo expands commuting ban
- The commuting ban applied to just 75 per cent of non-essential workers a day ago
- Backed by power of law, the measure excludes businesses such as grocery stores, food deliveries, pharmacies, internet providers and utilities
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
A message about protecting yourself from the coronavirus disease is seen on an electronic billboard in a nearly empty Times Square in Manhattan in New York City on Friday. Photo: Reuters