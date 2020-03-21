A trader wears a protective mask while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Dow drops more than 900 points, ending worst week since 2008

  • Traders in full retreat amid fear that outbreak will plunge US and other major economies into deep recessions
  • US crude oil price nosedives, with investors anticipating sharp drop in demand as manufacturing, travel and commerce grind nearly to a halt
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Updated: 4:42am, 21 Mar, 2020

A trader wears a protective mask while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
