A trader wears a protective mask while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Dow drops more than 900 points, ending worst week since 2008
- Traders in full retreat amid fear that outbreak will plunge US and other major economies into deep recessions
- US crude oil price nosedives, with investors anticipating sharp drop in demand as manufacturing, travel and commerce grind nearly to a halt
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A trader wears a protective mask while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE