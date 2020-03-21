Senator Kelly Loeffler waits to speak during a television interview on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
US senators dumped stock before coronavirus crash, prompting accusations of insider trading
- Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler sold as much as US$1.7 million and US$3.1 million in shares respectively before markets collapsed amid pandemic fears
- Loeffler, one of the wealthiest US lawmakers, is married to chairman of New York Stock Exchange
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Senator Kelly Loeffler waits to speak during a television interview on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP