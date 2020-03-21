A hypersonic missile launches from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, on Thursday. Photo: US Navy via AFP
US successfully tests hypersonic missile in bid to catch up with China and Russia
- Such weapons travel much faster than current ones, can switch direction in flight and are unpredictable, making them much harder to track and intercept
- Moscow claimed to have operable hypersonic weapon in December, while Beijing has displayed its DF-17 hypersonic glide vehicle
