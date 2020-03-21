Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg leaves after speaking at a rally in Florida. He ended his presidential campaign on March 4 after disappointing results on Super Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Michael Bloomberg spent close to US$1 billion on failed US presidential campaign
- The former New York City mayor spent US$474 million in February alone, a record monthly total for a presidential campaign
- Bloomberg will transfer US$18 million from his campaign to the Democratic National Committee to help Democrats defeat Donald Trump
Topic | United States
