Kenny Rogers is seen at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2013. He died on Friday night at the age of 81. Photo: Reuters
US country music and TV star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81
- Known for his husky voice and grey beard, Rogers spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as Lucille, Lady and Islands in the Stream
- He was under hospice care and died of natural causes in Georgia
