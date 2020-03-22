New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that “we have a problem. But let’s be our best selves to get through this.” Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: New York to ramp up health care capacity as cases exceed 10,000
- New York state aggressively ramps up its health care capacity as coronavirus cases exceed 10,000
- At least four venues, including Javits Center in New York City, may be converted into field hospitals
