North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting. Photo: AFP
North Korea says Trump wrote letter to Kim hailing ‘special relations’, offered coronavirus cooperation
- State media said Kim had received a letter from Trump saying he was impressed by the North Korean leader’s efforts to defend his people from the coronavirus
