A sign indicates that provincial health department workers will stop traffic that has crossed the Confederation Bridge in Cape Jourimain, New Brunswick. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Coronavirus latest: Canada death toll jumps; Spain extends state of emergency; 23 killed in Bogota prison riot
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he expects crisis to last for months
- Spain’s leader said Sunday he would ask parliament to extend a state of emergency until April 11
