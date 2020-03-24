Men in protective gear arrive to disinfect a construction site on 42nd Street in New York. Photo: AP
US coronavirus cases jump past 33,000, deaths hit 400
- The US CDC reported 33,453 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 18,185 infections from its previous count
- Prison union official asks the government to stop the movement of inmates between facilities until the virus can be contained
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
