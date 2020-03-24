US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Coronavirus: Senate Democrats again defeat key procedural vote on pandemic package

  • Democrats and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin still insist that they are nearing a deal on a package that would help blunt the economic fallout of the crisis
  • Minutes after the failed vote, House Speaker Pelosi announced that Democrats are unveiling their own version on Monday
POLITICO
Updated: 4:20am, 24 Mar, 2020

