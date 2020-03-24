US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Coronavirus: Senate Democrats again defeat key procedural vote on pandemic package
- Democrats and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin still insist that they are nearing a deal on a package that would help blunt the economic fallout of the crisis
- Minutes after the failed vote, House Speaker Pelosi announced that Democrats are unveiling their own version on Monday
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
