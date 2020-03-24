US President Donald Trump during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump drops ‘Chinese virus’ terminology in White House briefing, calls for protecting Asian-Americans

  • ‘They’re amazing people and the spreading of the virus is not their fault in any way shape or form. They’re working closely with us to get rid of it’
  • President’s remarks came on day that US health officials reported 33,453 coronavirus cases, more than double the previous count announced on Friday
Robert Delaney and Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Mar, 2020

