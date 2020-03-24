Dr Anthony Fauci listens during a briefing on the coronavirus at the White House. Photo: AP
Where’s Fauci? America’s top disease expert absent from White House coronavirus briefing
- Trump and Fauci have sparred politely but publicly over whether a malaria drug would work to treat people with the coronavirus disease
- The doctor was also uncomfortable with Trump’s repeated references to the ‘Chinese virus’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Dr Anthony Fauci listens during a briefing on the coronavirus at the White House. Photo: AP