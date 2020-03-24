Trading at the New York Stock Exchange and other US markets jumped at the open of trading Tuesday, buoyed by the prospect of congressional leaders agreeing on a stimulus package to combat the coronavirus’ disruption of the nation’s economy. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US stocks soar as lawmakers near a deal on stimulus plan
- Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,000 points, or 5.8 per cent, at start of trade; S&P 500 was up 5.1 per cent and Nasdaq rose 5 per cent
- The rebound from Monday’s sell-off was fuelled in part by US President Donald Trump’s statement that ‘we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
