Peter Gaynor, acting administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said on Tuesday that the Trump administration was going to use the Defence Protection Act “when we need it”. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump triggers Defence Production Act for the first time
- FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said activating the statute would help access test kits and face masks
- Trump had previously resisted actually activating the statute
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
