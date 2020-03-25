President Donald Trump during a Fox News interview in the Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday in Washington. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Donald Trump wants US ‘opened up’ by Easter, ignoring experts’ warnings of health risks

  • US president says reopening businesses is crucial; ‘otherwise, it's going to be very hard to start it up again’
  • The call to resume business as usual runs against advice from medical experts, who warn that such a move would kill more people
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 5:12am, 25 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

President Donald Trump during a Fox News interview in the Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday in Washington. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE