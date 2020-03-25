The New York Stock Exchange from the steps of Federal Hall on Wall Street. US stocks traded higher at the open of trading on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: US stocks open higher after lawmakers agree on unprecedented stimulus
- The White House and Congressional leaders strike a deal overnight on a stimulus package estimated at US$2 trillion
- Trades follow Tuesday’s record session, when the Dow soared 11 per cent in advance of an agreement
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The New York Stock Exchange from the steps of Federal Hall on Wall Street. US stocks traded higher at the open of trading on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua