Coronavirus: Trump wants restrictions eased by Easter, but California begs to differ
- Officials in the most populous US state, already designated a disaster area, say the outbreak has not yet reached the height of its impact there
- Governor Gavin Newsom says a return to normal is more than a month away, while San Francisco Mayor London Breed asks ‘Why are we still listening to the president?’
