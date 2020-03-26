A woman wears a face mask as she walks past statues at English Bay in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: British Columbia is testing for Covid-19 faster per head than South Korea, even at its peak

  • 3,500 Covid-19 tests are being conducted in the Canadian province daily, the health minister says, a rate that easily exceeds South Korea’s rate per capita
  • The tests are being conducted at triple the rate of the rest of Canada
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:39am, 26 Mar, 2020

