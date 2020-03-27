Customers maintain social distancing while standing in line Wednesday to enter a Trader Joe's supermarket along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as the coronavirus pandemic expands in California. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: California officials alarmed by rate of infection

  • Despite severe ‘shelter in place’ and business-closing orders, state now confirms more than 3,200 cases, a rise of nearly 22 per cent in 24 hours
  • Health officials fear that trend puts California on a path similar to New York, the country’s worst-hit state
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Charley Lanyon
Charley Lanyon

Updated: 1:54am, 27 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Customers maintain social distancing while standing in line Wednesday to enter a Trader Joe's supermarket along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as the coronavirus pandemic expands in California. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE