Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attends a coronavirus news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 19. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Canada attacks Trump plan to deploy troops at border

  • Ottawa calls proposal unnecessary, saying it would damage relations between two allies
  • In face of pandemic, the two nations had agreed last week to bar non-essential travel across world’s longest undefended border
Updated: 7:15am, 27 Mar, 2020

