Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte takes part in a videoconference as part of an extraordinary meeting of G20 leaders, from the Chigi Palace in Rome on Thursday. Photo: Palazzo Chigi press office via AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: G20 to inject US$5 trillion into global economy, vowing to do ‘whatever it takes’ to overcome pandemic

  • Leaders commit during videoconference summit to implement and fund all necessary health measures needed to stop spread of outbreak
  • Statement includes pledge to ensure flow of vital medical supplies and other goods across borders and to resolve supply chain disruptions
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:47am, 27 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte takes part in a videoconference as part of an extraordinary meeting of G20 leaders, from the Chigi Palace in Rome on Thursday. Photo: Palazzo Chigi press office via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE