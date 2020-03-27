A New York City police officer wears a face mask as he directs traffic on Friday. The US now has the world’s highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, eclipsing China. Photo: AFP
US stocks plunge as investors’ confidence in Washington’s massive Covid-19 rescue plan evaporates
- Drop upends a historic three-day gain driven by optimism that a government stimulus package could help America’s economy weather the fast-spreading outbreak
- This week’s 3-day run had seen the Dow Jones Industrial Average recover more than 20 per cent of its recent losses
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
