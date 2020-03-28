“It is clear that we have entered a recession,” said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: global economy has entered recession, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

  • Massive funding of at least US$2.5 trillion needed to help developing nations, she warns
  • Italy reports record 969 deaths in single day; Russia closes restaurants as cases surpass 1,000
Agencies and SCMP Reporters

Updated: 2:14am, 28 Mar, 2020

