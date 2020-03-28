A 2016 selfie provided by her family shows Zhang Yingying in a cap and gown at Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School. Photo: Zhang family via AP
Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s estate sues US social workers over her death
- Months before abducting Zhang, Brendt Christensen had told defendants about fascination with serial killers and that he had bought items to dispose of a body
- Jude dismissed federal lawsuit, but victim’s estate refiled case in state court
