Adam Powell waits with other residents of the Downtown Eastside to collect his social assistance cheque in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

‘No mask, no service’: In Vancouver, anti-coronavirus face coverings go mainstream, as fears grow over shortages for health workers

  • Once common only in Asian communities, mask wearing is becoming a more regular sight in broader Vancouver
  • But British Columbia authorities deter general public usage, with the provincial health officer warning of ‘tenuous’ supplies for health staff
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:46am, 28 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Adam Powell waits with other residents of the Downtown Eastside to collect his social assistance cheque in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE