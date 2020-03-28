US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Trump invokes Defence Production Act to force GM to make ventilators
- US president complained car manufacturer was ‘wasting time’ and move would ensure quick production to ‘save American lives’
- Act is designed for wartime use to commandeer private business to manufacture for defence needs
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP