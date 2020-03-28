US President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing at the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Donald Trump says tariff talks with China paused as the two countries cooperate on halting pandemic
- Trump says ‘nobody cares about trade’ as Covid-19 sweeps through the US, with confirmed cases exceeding 101,000 and deaths of more than 1,500
- US leader praised the Chinese president after the pair promised to cooperate to contain the Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing at the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE