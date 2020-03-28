(From front left) Jessica Wong, Jenny Chiang and Sheila Vo, from the Asian American Commission in Massachusetts, stand together during a protest against fearmongering and racism in Boston on March 12. Photo: AP
Coronavirus prompts surge of hate speech toward Chinese on Twitter, report says
- Tech start-up detects 900 per cent uptick in abuse directed at China and individuals of Asian origin on platform
- Israel-based firm L1ght uses artificial intelligence to detect harmful content on social networks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
