(From front left) Jessica Wong, Jenny Chiang and Sheila Vo, from the Asian American Commission in Massachusetts, stand together during a protest against fearmongering and racism in Boston on March 12. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus prompts surge of hate speech toward Chinese on Twitter, report says

  • Tech start-up detects 900 per cent uptick in abuse directed at China and individuals of Asian origin on platform
  • Israel-based firm L1ght uses artificial intelligence to detect harmful content on social networks
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:43am, 28 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

(From front left) Jessica Wong, Jenny Chiang and Sheila Vo, from the Asian American Commission in Massachusetts, stand together during a protest against fearmongering and racism in Boston on March 12. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE