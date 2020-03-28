The aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt at the Da Nang port in Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus-struck aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt could hamstring US Navy’s readiness
- The Roosevelt may be sidelined for days, sitting pier side in Guam as the entire crew – more than 5,000 – is tested
- The setback has limited impact on the balance of power in Asia, but it will not go unnoticed in China, which is developing its own carrier fleet
