US National Guard soldiers direct patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing center at Lehman College in New York City. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: Trump says he may quarantine New York; China sends aid to Pakistan

  • President Donald Trump says his administration may impost a two-week lockdown of New York and the surrounding area
  • China has sent a plane loaded with medical personnel and supplies Saturday to help Pakistan fight the spread of the virus
Updated: 1:40am, 29 Mar, 2020

