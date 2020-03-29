US National Guard soldiers direct patients at a drive-thru coronavirus testing center at Lehman College in New York City. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: Trump says he may quarantine New York; China sends aid to Pakistan
- President Donald Trump says his administration may impost a two-week lockdown of New York and the surrounding area
- China has sent a plane loaded with medical personnel and supplies Saturday to help Pakistan fight the spread of the virus
