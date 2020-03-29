US President Donald Trump backed away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Trump decides against quarantine of New York after governor Cuomo warns it would ‘paralyse the economy’
- The United States now has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the world
- Trump had said ‘heavily infected’ New Yorkers were a threat to other states like Florida
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump backed away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Photo: EPA