US President Donald Trump backed away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Trump decides against quarantine of New York after governor Cuomo warns it would ‘paralyse the economy’

  • The United States now has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the world
  • Trump had said ‘heavily infected’ New Yorkers were a threat to other states like Florida
Updated: 12:51pm, 29 Mar, 2020

