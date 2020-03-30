A congregant in a church bus yells out to news media as they leave services at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central. Photo: AP Photo
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: hundreds ignore Covid-19 gatherings ban to attend Sunday church services in Louisiana

  • More than 3,500 Louisiana residents have been diagnosed with the disease caused by a new coronavirus, and more than 150 of them have died
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:48am, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A congregant in a church bus yells out to news media as they leave services at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE