A woman makes a donations during the Personal Protective Equipment drive in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Trump says social distancing guidelines will be in place until the end of April as death toll expected to rise for another 2 weeks
- US President Donald Trump says the death toll from the virus is likely to continue to climb for another two weeks, and estimates that recovery is likely by June 1
- He says his earlier plan to lift the restrictions by Easter, on April 12, was only ‘aspirational’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A woman makes a donations during the Personal Protective Equipment drive in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: AFP