Samaritan’s Purse set up the field hospital in Central Park’s East Meadow lawn. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: tent hospital erected in Central Park as New York struggles to cope with sick
- Samaritan’s Purse set up a similar temporary hospital in Italy, the country with the highest Covid-19 death toll
- City’s coronavirus death toll rose from 517 as of Saturday to 678 as of Sunday, nearly one fatality every nine minutes
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Samaritan’s Purse set up the field hospital in Central Park’s East Meadow lawn. Photo: AP