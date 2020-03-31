A “stay home” sign in Seattle. Aggressive measures to slow the coronavirus epidemic in the Pacific northwest city are showing positive results. Photo: Reuters
Seattle restrictions bear fruit as coronavirus infections slow in hard-hit US Pacific northwest city

  • ‘We slowed the transmission,’ Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan says, amid signs the tide is turning
  • Washington state was one of the first to ask people to observe social distancing, as early as the end of February
Charley Lanyon
Updated: 3:33am, 31 Mar, 2020

