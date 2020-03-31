It was followed a couple of hours later by its sister ship, the Rotterdam, which the company dispatched from San Diego to take on the healthiest of the passengers aboard the Zaandam.

The Zaandam had been stuck in the Pacific Ocean since March 14 after dozens of those on board reported flu-like symptoms – including four who subsequently died – and several South American ports refused to let it dock.

Holland America Line president Orlando Ashford said in a video message that the company was trying to find a destination for the stricken ship.

Ashford said the mayor of Fort Lauderdale – which had been the ship’s intended destination – had also said the Florida city could not take the risk of accepting the passengers.

The situation was “difficult and unprecedented,” Ashford said.

Fort Lauderdale mayor Dean Trantalis said allowing the Zaandam to dock in his city was “completely unacceptable” because no special assurances have been given about the passengers’ onward travel arrangements.

“No assurances have been given that they will be escorted from the ship to either a treatment facility or placed in quarantine. This is completely unacceptable,” Trantalis said on Twitter.

“We cannot add further risk to our community,” Trantalis said.

“There are many places on the eastern seaboard where this ship could dock and be dealt with in a much more controlled environment,” he said. “The problem here is that Port Everglades sits in the very middle of a vast urban area.”

Passengers showing no signs of the virus were ferried to the Rotterdam off Panama on Saturday. The Rotterdam had arrived from San Diego carrying medical staff, testing kits and food for the beleaguered vessel.

In his message, Ashford said he wanted to dispel a “myth” that one was a “healthy ship” and the other a “sick ship”.

“Whether you’re isolated on the Zaandam or isolated on the Rotterdam, the way that we protect the health of those of you that are healthy is to make sure that you’re isolated safely while we figure out where it is that we’re going to take you.”

Passenger Laura Gabaroni and her husband, Juan Huergo, on the Rotterdam cruise ship on Sunday after being moved from the Zaandam. Photo: Laura Gabaroni via AFP

Apologising to passengers, Ashford said: “It’s been a tough last several days.”

The Zaandam left Buenos Aires on March 7 and was supposed to arrive two weeks later at San Antonio, near Santiago, Chile.

Since a brief stop in Punta Arenas in Chilean Patagonia on March 14, it has been turned away from several ports after reporting that some people aboard were suffering from flu-like symptoms.

US passenger Laura Gabaroni pleaded for help Sunday, saying that the ports that had turned the Zaandam away would have the deaths of passengers on their conscience.