Demonstrators, including members of the Massachusetts Asian-American Commission, protest on March 12 at the statehouse against what racism and fearmongering aimed at Asian communities amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: discrimination against Asian-Americans raises risk treatment won’t be sought, doctor says

  • ‘Those who are likely to be ill, they might delay seeking testing or care,’ a Harvard Medical School visiting scholar says
  • An Asia Society discussion also includes a spokesperson for Stop AAPI Hate, which has received more than 750 reports of discrimination or attacks since March 19
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 5:22am, 31 Mar, 2020

Demonstrators, including members of the Massachusetts Asian-American Commission, protest on March 12 at the statehouse against what racism and fearmongering aimed at Asian communities amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE