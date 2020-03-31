Demonstrators, including members of the Massachusetts Asian-American Commission, protest on March 12 at the statehouse against what racism and fearmongering aimed at Asian communities amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: discrimination against Asian-Americans raises risk treatment won’t be sought, doctor says
- ‘Those who are likely to be ill, they might delay seeking testing or care,’ a Harvard Medical School visiting scholar says
- An Asia Society discussion also includes a spokesperson for Stop AAPI Hate, which has received more than 750 reports of discrimination or attacks since March 19
