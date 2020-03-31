David Geffen, philanthropist and entertainment mogul, has made his Instagram account private File photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Billionaire David Geffen blasted for his Instagram-perfect isolation on a luxury yacht
- Photos of movie producer’s luxury confinement aboard the 138-metre Rising Sun triggers social-media backlash
- The billionaire has since made his Instagram account private
