David Geffen, philanthropist and entertainment mogul, has made his Instagram account private File photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Billionaire David Geffen blasted for his Instagram-perfect isolation on a luxury yacht

  • Photos of movie producer’s luxury confinement aboard the 138-metre Rising Sun triggers social-media backlash
  • The billionaire has since made his Instagram account private
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:48pm, 31 Mar, 2020

David Geffen, philanthropist and entertainment mogul, has made his Instagram account private File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE