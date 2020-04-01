A worker at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Staten Island, New York, protests against work conditions in the company's warehouse on Monday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Amazon and Instacart workers strike to demand coronavirus protection and hazard pay

  • Many employees lack benefits like paid sick time off and health care, even as spike in delivery orders puts them on front line of pandemic
  • Attempts to organise walk-offs diluted by hiring rush as companies bring in hundreds of thousands more workers to meet surging demand
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:40am, 1 Apr, 2020

A worker at Amazon's fulfilment centre in Staten Island, New York, protests against work conditions in the company's warehouse on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE