The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange on March 23. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US stocks head for biggest ever first-quarter plunge, amid coronavirus pandemic

  • S&P 500 and Dow Jones drop more than 20 per cent below levels at start of year
  • With economists slashing 2020 growth expectations, investors fear corporate defaults and more mass lay-offs will lead to deep and lasting global recession
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:25am, 1 Apr, 2020

The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange on March 23. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE