Applications poured in after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state would increase the volume of health care workers to prepare for an anticipated surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: AP
California’s new coronavirus ‘Health Corps’ flooded with 25,000 job applications in a day
- Golden State is going all-out to swell its ranks of health care workers in response to ballooning coronavirus hospitalisations.
- The number of people in California hospitalised with the virus in the last 5 days has doubled; the number in intensive care has tripled
