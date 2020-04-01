Applications poured in after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state would increase the volume of health care workers to prepare for an anticipated surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

California’s new coronavirus ‘Health Corps’ flooded with 25,000 job applications in a day

  • Golden State is going all-out to swell its ranks of health care workers in response to ballooning coronavirus hospitalisations.
  • The number of people in California hospitalised with the virus in the last 5 days has doubled; the number in intensive care has tripled
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Charley Lanyon
Charley Lanyon

Updated: 5:55am, 1 Apr, 2020

Applications poured in after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state would increase the volume of health care workers to prepare for an anticipated surge in Covid-19 cases. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE