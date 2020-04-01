This is the second major data breach to hit the Marriott chain in less than two years. Photo: AP
Marriott says 5.2 million guests possibly exposed in new data breach
- Information taken may include names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdays and room preferences
- Hotel chain says it is still investigating, but does not believe passport numbers or credit card and driving licence information were accessed
Topic | Cybersecurity
