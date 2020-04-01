Businessman Luca Zhou, 56, on the streets of Prato, home to the biggest ethnic Chinese community, in Italy. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: why Prato, home to Italy’s biggest single Chinese community, is remarkably unscathed
- Prato’s Chinese community went into lockdown from the end of January, three weeks before Italy’s first recorded infection
- Town’s infection rate to almost half the Italian average – 62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants versus 115 for the country
