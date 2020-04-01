Businessman Luca Zhou, 56, on the streets of Prato, home to the biggest ethnic Chinese community, in Italy. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: why Prato, home to Italy’s biggest single Chinese community, is remarkably unscathed

  • Prato’s Chinese community went into lockdown from the end of January, three weeks before Italy’s first recorded infection
  • Town’s infection rate to almost half the Italian average – 62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants versus 115 for the country
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:11pm, 1 Apr, 2020

Businessman Luca Zhou, 56, on the streets of Prato, home to the biggest ethnic Chinese community, in Italy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE