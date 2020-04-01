Medical workers outside the Brooklyn Hospital in New York. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US hospitals threaten to fire health workers who speak out about lack of gear

  • An accident and emergency doctor in Washington state said he was sacked for complaining about inadequate protective equipment
  • Hospitals have traditionally had strict media guidelines to protect patient privacy, but the pandemic has ushered in a new era
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:49pm, 1 Apr, 2020

Medical workers outside the Brooklyn Hospital in New York. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE