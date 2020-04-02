A resident naps near a sign that reads “Chinese dream” in Wuhan on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China concealed extent of coronavirus outbreak, US intelligence says

  • Classified report to White House concludes that Beijing has under-reported both total cases and deaths from disease, officials say
  • Western officials have also pointed to Iran, Russia, Indonesia and North Korea as countries that are probably undercounting
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:56am, 2 Apr, 2020

