A jogger wearing a face mask passes a mural with the message “Achoo Covid-19” in Paris on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say
- Researchers in Singapore estimate 10 per cent of new infections may be sparked by people not experiencing symptoms
- US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention now says anyone may be considered a carrier, even if they are asymptomatic
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
