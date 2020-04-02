A recipient of the Chinatown Care Packages program takes delivery of groceries in Vancouver on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The packages consist of a week's worth of fruit and vegetables. Photo: Chinatown Care Packages
Coronavirus: Grocery project comes to rescue of Vancouver’s Chinatown elders, alone and scared to go out for food
- A charity scheme to help Chinese elders, who are suffering ‘high anxiety about having to go out’ amid the pandemic, has been flooded with cash and support
- The scheme to deliver a weekly supply of fruit and vegetables is hoped to reach about 200 needy elders in Chinatown
