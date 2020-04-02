The USS Theodore Roosevelt operating in the Arabian Sea in April 2015. Photo: US Navy via EPA-EFE
US Navy evacuating 3,000 sailors from virus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt

  • Move follows desperate plea by ship’s commander, after dozens of crew members tested positive
  • Officials seeking house personnel in hotel rooms or other facilities in Guam, where vessel is docked
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:19am, 2 Apr, 2020

